The Richest Cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 – Net Worth, Ranked: From the Late Luke Perry and Megan Fox’s Ex Brian Austin Green to Former SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris and Jason Priestley

Of course, the iconic cast lost one of its brightest stars in 2019 when actor Luke Perry passed away after suffering a stroke. He died on March 4 at the age of 52, at which time his net worth was estimated at US$10 million.

Tori Spelling was famously cast by her extremely wealthy father Aaron Spelling, one of the richest and most powerful TV producers in Hollywood at the time. However, after a series of financial mismanagement, personal conflicts and family feuds, when her father passed away, she inherited US$800,000 from her estranged mother. While at the time he enjoyed full privilege of the Spelling name, these days his net worth is only US$150,000.

But that was a long time ago. Since then the cast of the show has faced a lot of ups and downs. While some are still successfully working and earning income in Hollywood, others have not been so lucky.

If you were watching TV in the ’90s, chances are you got caught up in the drama beverly hills, 90210 at some point. Once the most popular show in the world, which ran from 1990 to 2000, it turned its young, then-unknown cast into household names and TV’s biggest stars.

so what are the stars beverly hills, 90210 Are You Still Laughing All the Way to the Bank in 2024, According to Celebrity Net Worth?

8. Ian Ziering, 59: US$2 million

American actor Ian Ziering is 59 years old. Photo: @ianziering/Instagram

In addition to playing the role of Steve Sanders beverly hills, 90210Also seen in shows like Ziering swamp Thing, Order, Malibu Rescue And, undoubtedly, the cult-classic sharknado Film franchise. he has also been seen dancing with the Stars and donald trump learner, and performed with the Chippendales in Vegas.

He recently made headlines when he was attacked by a group of bikers while driving on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. The incident, which went viral on social media, left him shocked and upset, but fortunately he was not seriously injured.

7. Kathleen Robertson, 50: US$3 million

Kathleen Robertson is originally from Canada. Photo: @kathleenrobert7/Instagram

Canadian actress Kathleen Robertson played the role of Claire Arnold in the popular teen drama. Since then, she has appeared in several high-profile TV shows Broker, Owner And Bates Motel,

In addition to acting, Robertson has also worked in the TV industry as a writer, creator and producer. He began producing and screenwriting in 2010 and completed the Writers Guild’s Showrunners Training Program in 2015.

6. Gabrielle Carteris, 63: US$5 million

Gabrielle Carteris was president of the trade union SAG-AFTRA from 2016 to 2021. Photo: @gabriellecarteris/Instagram

Who can forget school newspaper editor Andrea Zuckerman? Portrayed by Carteris for five seasons, she eventually left the role when she became pregnant with her first child. After launching a talk show that lasted only one season, she returned 90210 Appeared as a guest star in seasons six, eight and 10.

After this she was elected Executive Vice President trade union sag-aftra , and by 2016, she was officially elected president. She was re-elected in 2017 and 2019, but decided to step down when she succeeded in 2021. Came Star Fran Drescher.

5. Shannen Doherty, 52: US$5 million

TV star Shannen Doherty is battling stage four breast cancer. Photo: @thehando/Instagram

During and after the show, Shannen Doherty was the cast’s firecracker, known for her feuds with co-stars. After famously leaving the show in 1994, she found roles in the show Charmed, North Shore And mystery of lost creek, Doherty is currently battling stage four breast cancer, which has now spread to her bones.

Speaking exclusively to People magazine, the actress says she is determined to continue treatment: “I’m not tired of living. My love has not ended. I haven’t finished composing.”

4. Jennie Garth, 51: US$8 million

Jennie Garth published a memoir in 2014. Photo: @jennygarth/Instagram

Jennie Garth, who played Kelly Taylor on the popular teen drama, continued to cause an uproar long after the show ended. after closing 90210She got the role of Valerie Tyler what I like About YouWhich ran from 2002 to 2006.

She also reached fourth place dancing with the Stars In 2007 and starred in the reality show Jennie Garth: A Little Bit Country in 2012. she jumped celebrity memoir train also, publication Deep Thoughts of a Hollywood Blonde in 2014.

3. Brian Austin Green, 50: US$8 million

Brian Austin Green was married to Hollywood actress Megan Fox. Photo: @bryanoustingreen/Instagram

After playing baby-faced David Silver beverly hills, 90210Green got roles in shows like Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, wedding band, freddy, desperate Housewives And anger management,

But it was his on/off relationship with fellow actress Megan Fox that kept him in the headlines over the years. The pair began dating in 2004 and went through a series of make-ups and break ups, until they eventually divorced and went their separate ways in 2021 when she Move forward with Machine Gun Kelly ,

These days, Green is working the reality show circuit, starring in shows like dancing with the Stars, i can see your voice, masked singer And masked dancer,

2. Tiffani Amber Thiessen, 49: US$10 million

Tiffani Thiessen published her cookbook Here We Go Again in 2023. Photo: @tiffanithiessen/Instagram

Thiessen played the role of Valerie Malone, but unlike most of her fellow cast members, she had already found fame in the hit TV show saved by the Bell before joining beverly hills, 90210, The American actress turned director and producer later also appeared in shows like fast lane And white collar, In 2020, he reprized his role in Peacock saved by the Bell Sequel series.

Now primarily credited as Tiffani Thiessen, the stunning actress has amassed an impressive net worth thanks to her many TV roles. Recently, he starred in Netflix’s Alexa and Katiefor which he received a Daytime Emmy nomination.

1. Jason Priestley, 54: US$12 million

Jason Priestley was a 1990s heartthrob. Photo: @wendydphoto/Instagram

Most fans of beverly hills, 90210 He had a poster of teen heartthrob Jason Priestley on his bedroom walls in the ’90s, so it’s no surprise that our beloved Brandon Walsh is the show’s richest star after all these years. After the success of 90210Priestley starred in films such as Ransom’s Pride Funeral And enter dangerous mind – and got roles in shows like private eyes And call me fitz,

When he is not acting, he is an avid racing driver. He began circuit racing in 1996 and drove Ford Mustangs and Lotus Esprit V-8s.