The sad reason Kate Winslet didn’t attend the movie premiere

Kate Winslet, who played Rose in Titanic, was not present at the film’s world premiere in Los Angeles in December 1997. He was forced to return to England to attend the funeral of his former partner, who died tragically at the age of 34.

Titanic: Kate Winslet absent from film premiere

On December 14, 1997, there was an uproar in the world of cinema: this was in fact the day when James Cameron presented his film to an audience of stars titanicDuring the world premiere in Los Angeles. The beginning of a wonderful storyWhich will have a profound impact not only on the world of cinema, but also on global popular culture.

The film not only broke box office records, becoming the first feature film to cross the symbolic billion-dollar mark, but also swept awards. At the 1998 Oscars, titanic Dominated the ceremony with 14 nominations and won 11 statuesequaled the record of ben hur (since also matches return of the king,

The soundtrack, and especially the song “My Heart Will Go On” performed by Celine Dion, was a worldwide success, contributing to the film’s immense popularity. titanic With over 21 million viewers, it remains today the most watched film of all time in France.

And while the film’s world premiere in Los Angeles was supposed to be a big celebration for the entire team, one big absence was noticed: that of Rose’s interpreter Kate Winslet.

a sad reason

If Kate Winslet hadn’t attended the world premiere titanic In Los Angeles, this is because he decided to attend at the same time a more tragic event: the funeral of his former partner Stephen Treadway in England, Died after cancer at the age of 34,

While the producers of James Cameron’s film had insisted that the actress be present at the premiere, Cameron preferred to pay her final tribute to the man with whom she had spent more than four years of her life. In 1999, during an interview with The Guardian, she returned to this tragic event and the pressure placed on her by the studio:

The person I spent four and a half years of my life with had recently died, and the thing that was troubling me was that people would even consider it… They were talking to me, Saying things like, ‘Look, we understand, this must be really hard for you’ and then they added, ‘But don’t you think Stephen would have wanted that?’ (…) No, he wouldn’t want that, damn it. Stephen would have wanted me to attend his funeral and I will be there. I was really shocked by this (…)

Kate Winslet announced.