The shocking project that seeks to build the tallest skyscraper in the United States in Oklahoma

The project, known as The Boardwalk at Bricktown, will rise 581 meters, making it the sixth-tallest skyscraper in the world (AO Architects)

Oklahoma City can house tallest building in the united statesAccording to a proposal submitted by AO Architects and real estate developer matteson capital, tower, called Boardwalk in BricktownAccording to a press release issued by the company, it will reach a height of 581 meters and become the sixth tallest skyscraper in the world.

This mixed-use project covers more than 185,608 square meters of area for housing, hotels, commerce, restaurants and entertainment, although it is still Pending final approval by the City of Oklahoma City,

As confirmed Fox NewsThe ambitious complex will include a 480-room Hyatt Dream hotel with 85 residential condominiums, a second 350-room Hyatt hotel in Legends Tower with an additional 100 condominiums, and 1,776 residential units ranging from market-rate to luxury options. A vibrant commercial and gastronomic landscape is also envisaged, with more than 10,120 square meters for commercial use, as well as a job development center for the community.

Bricktown’s Boardwalk will have a Hyatt Dream Hotel (AO Architects)

According to statements by Scott Matteson, CEO of Matteson Capital, Oklahoma City is ready to support such large-scale projects and hopes that the tower will become an iconic landmark for the city, boosting the economy and attracting investment and Will attract employment. “We believe this development will be an iconic destination for the city, driving further expansion and diversification of the growing economy, attracting investment, new businesses and jobs. “It’s a dynamic environment and we hope the Boardwalk at Bricktown will become the pride of Oklahoma City,” he said. ABC News.

With a population of approximately 690,000 people, Oklahoma City is the largest city in the state of Oklahoma and the 20th largest city in the entire United States. According to data provided by the United States Census Bureau, it experienced accelerated growth between 2020 and 2022, earning itself the position. One of the fastest expanding cities in the country.

Despite the project’s ambition, its feasibility is subject to changes in current urban planning regulations that limit the height of buildings in the area. As explained ABC News Christy Yager, Public Information Officer for the City of Oklahoma City, representing the applicant, is preparing a new SPUD (Simple Planned Urbanization) application that will require approval from the Planning Commission and City Council.

Globally, Burj Khalifa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates holds the record for the tallest building at 828 meters (Reuters/Amr Alfiqi)

“To clarify, they have to change the zone, not request a variation. your present spade Specifics were negotiated, including building height (“The maximum height of any building shall be 91 metres, with the exception that the height shall be limited to 24 meters within 6 meters of the northern boundary spade.)” Said yaeger, “We understand that the applicant’s representative is preparing New SPUD Applicationwho will go Planning Commission For a recommendation and Municipal council For final decision.”

Burj Khalifa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates remains the tallest building in the world at 828 meters tall, followed by Merdeka 118 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and the top five includes the Shanghai Tower, the Abraj Al Bait Clock Tower in Mecca and the Dubai Tower in Mecca. Ping An International Finance Center in Shenzhen.