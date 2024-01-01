The “tremendous” fear of doctors and nurses “never ends”.

work in a hospital or health center Seeing, day by day, patient and family deal with a complex and delicate process Disease, whether it is your own or someone else’s and in any of its forms. Although years of experience manage to ‘harden’ health professionals in this sense, there are times when this is unavoidable. move to private area all situations Which are experienced in doctors’ offices or patients’ rooms.

Christina Guijarro He knows it very well. As Neurologist with three decades of experience Behind his back, he keeps remembering the insecurities he felt as an R4, as he feared that he himself would be unable to provide the necessary support to patients and their families in extremely difficult times. it’s back again MIR Tutor He told them and his colleagues some words that remain with them in their professional practice today: “Two or three years will pass and a time will come when everything you have learned will become embedded in your mind and you will be able to ” solve patient problems“. This is one of the points she herself tries to instill in the residents who, years later, undergo training in her neurology service.

How do doctors deal with patients’ cases?

Over time his mentor has been proven right, though with some nuances. He Fear She herself describes the first years as “awesome”, although it declined after some time, “it never ends”, as he maintains. “I don’t know any doctor who doesn’t think about and take care of a seriously ill patient at home. There is no separation at that level.“This expert adds. Based on his experience, Guijarro accepts this fact, despite the fact that patient cases “Over time they focus differently”, this ‘change of chip’ is not, in any case, a matter of relativity. ,It doesn’t mean you don’t care like before, You keep taking patients’ cases home More difficult,” he confesses.

As an example, this neurologist completely misses The case that has most affected them Individually throughout his career. It is not about the patient’s own experience but about his wife’s, with whom she spoke daily to explain her husband’s medical condition. In Guijarro’s consultation this resulted in a “stroke code”, an assessment in which his wife was “not able to understand or comprehend what was happening”, in the doctor’s words.

In this scenario, his biggest fear as a doctor was Informed consent to intervene in the patient’s case. However, the neurologist claims that his wife gave him a “lesson of perseverance” that he still remembers vividly. “He told me to ‘do whatever I want’ because I She was the only one who knew how to ‘save’ her husband“, he gives details. The next day, after surgical intervention The patient managed to articulate words and his wife gave the specialist a hug she will never forget. ,those things stay with you” he concluded.

Looking at his successors, Guijarro believes that “The younger generation is more professional In this sense, but more delicate“due to reasons such as the outbreak of the pandemic in his formative years. In any case, he believes that “nobody has a master formula” on which to advise even the most novice of beginners, but nevertheless “helped them Should go.”

From nursing to thinking about patients at home

As 34 year old professional nurse behind their backs, ana duro explains that early on, in training and as a professional in nursing, he “had learned well that the main purpose of the profession is care management“. He himself remembers that at first he placed so much mental emphasis on the concept He didn’t care about his feelings.: “You forget because of ignorance and perhaps lack of experience It is also important to take care of yourself And you don’t set up that protective barrier.”

Like Guijarro, Duro has also seen that with the passage of time Look at these situations differently “Not only because of the experience, but because you’re training in aspects like Communications Wave emotional intelligence“, he emphasizes. At the time both factors meet, the health professional acquires skills such as ” active listeningEmpathy or assertiveness” that helps you deal with delicate moments.

“You learn to recognize and validate that patients’ feelings And your own,” she adds. In particular, this nurse remembers the case of a teenager with multiple sclerosis that particularly affected her on a personal level. “I was the same age as my son at the time , and I felt connected to his parents.” “, to explain. ,It is inevitable to see one’s son in that patient. And you empathize with what their parents feel, it’s very difficult not to be affected by these situations,” he says.

Looking back and looking at his more ‘newbie’ colleagues, this healthcare provider recommends “recognize your feelingsAnd as far as possible “try to identify how a patient case that pushes us to the limit affects us.” He emphasizes the impact of these scenarios. well-being of the nurses themselves, and reminds them that “emotional reactions affect us, but the important thing is not to take them home.” For cases in which recurring thoughts are unavoidable, always recommend this Professional help to prevent them from “impacting daily life”.