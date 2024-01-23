The United States and its allies bombed strategic targets of Houthi rebels in Yemen

US Navy sailors prepare aircraft for flight operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (Europa Press/MCS Rylin Paul/US Navy).



Britain said in a joint statement on Tuesday that 24 countries, including the United States, Germany and Australia, launched additional strikes on eight targets in Houthi-held areas of Yemen on Monday.

These bombings are aimed at “disrupting and humiliating the Houthis’ ability to attack ships”, both individual and collective, “in accordance with the inherent right of self-defense” enshrined in the UN Charter. Red Sea to avoid “surge”.

“Since mid-November the Houthis have carried out more than 30 attacks against commercial and naval vessels, threatening all countries dependent on international maritime transport,” more than 20 countries indicated in a joint statement.

In particular, the British-American bombing has been supported by countries such as Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, South Korea, Denmark, Croatia, Albania, Estonia, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Romania, Montenegro and Guinea-Bissau.

,We condemn these attacks and demand their end. “We also emphasize that those who provide the Houthis with weapons to carry out these attacks are violating UN Security Council Resolution 2216 and international law,” he said in the statement.

File image of US soldiers (Europa Press/Link/Capt Robin Hawke/PlanetPix)



The United States announced this Tuesday that, by order of the President, Joe Biden, Its military forces bombed three bases used by Iraqi militias Kata’ib Hezbollah and other pro-Iran groups in Iraq.

The Pentagon indicated in a statement that its action, “necessary and proportionate”, is a “direct response to the escalating series of attacks against US and coalition personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iran-backed militias”.

US Secretary of Defense, lloyd austinThe note thanked the professionalism with which that response was planned and executed and the “continued efforts” of troops fighting on the ground with regional partners to eliminate the Islamic State jihadist group.

Austin warned that neither he nor Biden would hesitate in taking necessary steps to protect their interests.

Lloyd Austin (Europa Press/Liu Jie)

“We are not looking to escalate the conflict in the region. We are fully prepared to take further steps to protect our people and our facilities. “We urge these groups and their Iranian sponsors to immediately stop these attacks,” he stressed.

He US Central Command (CENTCOM), whose area of ​​operations covers the Middle East, Central Asia and parts of South Asia, said in X that the attacks occurred at 00:15 Iraqi time on Wednesday. Three enclaves targeted Kata’ib Hezbollah headquarters and rocket and missile storage sites, among others.

This American attack comes a day after the statement issued by the United States Sanctions against three leaders and supporters of Kata’ib Hezbollah and the airline Fly Baghdad For its support of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and related groups in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.

The Treasury Department said at the time that these sanctions underscore the ongoing threat the Revolutionary Guard and its networks pose to U.S. personnel and the region.

Kata’ib Hezbollah has been blamed for several drone and missile attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria since October 7, the day the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas attacked Israel.

Washington also condemned militias and other pro-Iran groups in Iraq for repeatedly sending messages in support of Hamas and expressing their “commitment” in favor of attacking Americans.

(With information from EP and EFE)