Apple TV+ hosts UK premiere for new series ‘Masters of the Air’

Tonight at London Picturehouse Central, Apple TV+ hosts red carpet premiere lord of air The highly anticipated World War II drama, and we have the best photos! Ready?
Attendees at the premiere included Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, Rafferty Law, Barry Keoghan, among other stars, as well as executive producer Gary Goetzman and co-executive producer and writer John Orloff.
Donald L. Based on Miller’s book of the same name and written by John Orloff, lord of air Follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (“Bloody Hundred”) as they carry out dangerous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with freezing conditions, lack of oxygen, and the terror of combat conducted 25,000 feet in the air.
Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men who helped destroy the terror of Hitler’s Third Reich is at the heart of lord of air, Some were shot down and captured; Some were injured or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Heavy fines were imposed on all of them, regardless of individual fortunes.
Ranging from the rural areas and villages of south-east England to the harsh deprivations of a German POW camp, and depicting a unique and important time in world history, lord of air Huge in both scale and scope, and a true cinematic achievement.
lord of air Will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, January 26.
