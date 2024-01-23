Dominican Miguel Sano agreed with Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels, there is a team that wants results for 2024. Since 2014, they have not finished higher than third place in the American League West division (except in 2017 when they finished second). Almost a decade ago they stood first with 98 wins and 64 losses, their roster had names like mike trout, albert pujols, josh hamilton, David Freeseamong others.

The reality is very different from 2014, several years ago Los Angeles Angels, Last 2023, the most recent season, the team finished fourth with 73 goals and 89 failures. Furthermore, the loss of the Japanese star dealt a major blow to both their lineup and staff. shohei ohtani,





This January 23, 2024, the Los Angeles team reported a new addition. This is a Dominican slugger who, if he manages to reach his best version, could be of great help to the Los Angeles Angels.

Miguel Sano will play with the Los Angeles Angels in 2024

In November 2022, minnesota twins hold option declined Healthy Rejoined the team and retired from MLB that year after missing most of the season due to injury.

through a Journalist Enrique Rojas reports From ESPN, confirmed the arrival of miguel sano To the Los Angeles Angels on MiLB contract. Additionally, the third baseman, first baseman, outfielder and designated hitter will be invited. spring training With the Californian team. Details of the acquisition and the salary the player will receive have not been published yet.

Los Angeles Angelsreceived the services of miguel sano Knowing that he is a player who can give a lot even at the age of 30. in the stream LidomSano has shown that he remains a player to be feared by opposing pitchers, particularly for his power, though he needs to continue working on his contact.

This is the fourth team of Estrellas Orientales present in the championship final. Sano hit a three-run homer during the first game of this title series. So far he is 2 of 8 with a point.

This marks the first time that Sano will be part of an MLB organization that is not minnesota twins, There he made his debut at the age of 22 and lived his best moments, managing to be included in the All-Star for the first and only time in his career.

He remained with the team for eight years and compiled a batting line of .234/.326/.482 with 162 home runs and 418 RBI. As an interesting fact we can highlight this, miguel sanoHas hit 18 home runs in each of his five years in MLB and has reached 30 home runs in 2019 (34) and 2021 (30).

Will we see the best version of Miguel Sano again in MLB with the Los Angeles Angels?