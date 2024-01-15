The United States Embassy has alerted its citizens not to use taxis at national airports

The United States Embassy in Santiago advised North American tourists through a statement Do not take unauthorized taxi services at national airports For recent offenses committed by drivers against visitors to the country.

The US body in Chile has received frequent alerts about crimes being committed against passengers who have used taxi or car services that have not been authorized by the airport. Passengers have complained of theft of their luggage and exorbitant transport fares.

The North American Embassy has taken an action through the statement Didactic warning about bad practices of drivers of this means of transportation,

Use the official Travel & Taxi app at official airport stands

Avoid using unmetered taxis and/or unauthorized services outside airports

Do not physically resist any robbery attempt.

keep a low profile.

Be aware of your surroundings

Do not leave any personal belongings in the taxi

Review your personal protection plans

Bring proper identification.

Besides, Before presenting the card for final payment for the trip, carefully review the amount charged at portable card machines to see what amount will be charged.Which also includes the number of zeros displayed on the screen.