The United States evacuated non-essential personnel from its embassy in Haiti

(CNN) —The US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) reported this Sunday that at the request of the State Department, the United States Armed Forces evacuated non-essential personnel from the country’s embassy in Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti. in English) in a statement.

“At the request of the State Department, the U.S. Armed Forces conducted an operation to enhance security at the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince, to allow the continued operations of our embassy missions and the departure of non-essential personnel,” US Southern Command said in the statement.

US Southern Command said the operation was in line with “standard practices to strengthen the security of embassies around the world” and that there were no Haitians on board the military aircraft.

The US State Department said it ordered the evacuation of non-essential personnel from its embassy in Haiti overnight due to “an increase in mass violence”.

“The increase in gang violence near the U.S. Embassy compound and near the airport led the State Department to decide to arrange for the departure of additional embassy personnel,” the embassy said in a press release on Sunday morning.

All incoming and outgoing passengers work for the US government, he said. He did not say how many people were evacuated.

The embassy reports that it will remain open.