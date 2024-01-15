This action thriller sequel with Ben Affleck expands its cast

Sequel to the film, produced by Amazon mr wolfe The role played by Ben Affleck has just expanded its cast, with none other than that.

In 2022, before starting a partnership with Amazon, Ben Affleck and his good friend Matt Damon started their own production company, Artists Equity. And at least we can say, in between The greatest love story never told on jennifer lopez, Air Golden Globe nominees and future stop One-legged wrestling champion Anthony Robles says it’s a matter between Amazon and Artists Equity. So obviously, it gave ideas to Ben Affleck and the platform.

Ben Affleck had long ago announced that he would return for the sequel mr wolfe, an action thriller where he played a murderous autistic accountant who leads a double life working for criminal organizations. Initially, the film was to be produced by Warner Bros., but Affleck eventually purchased the rights to the universe to adapt it with Amazon. So the sequel will be directed by Gavin O’Connor and written by Bill Dubuque, who had already teamed up on the first film. And of course, while production on the film is moving forward, it’s not just them who will be Given the casting announcements, his return,

And then they say Batman doesn’t kill…

Mister Wolf 2, a casting that looks good

Actually, according to deadline, The casting should remain unchanged (at least for the main characters). Compared to the first film. Apparently, so Ben Affleck will take over the role of Christian Wolff, while Jon Bernthal (Punisher) will once again play his brother Braxton. On her part, Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Star Trek Into Darkness, rings of power) will still be playing Public Treasury Agent Maribateh Medina and Oscar-winning actor JK Simmons (Sprain) should also return as his boss Raymond King.

So fans of the first film (if they exist) should be satisfied at this level. However, according to us, there should be a major change in the storyline. deadline, its plot mr wolfe 2 should revolve around Medina’s character, especially since this sequel is supposed to begin with the death of Raymond King. A perfect reason to oblige Madina Contact Christian Wolff for help solving the crime (The world is well made, isn’t it?)

“Well, can you pay me in advance?”

With so many actors and even though there’s obviously nothing memorable about the original film, it’s hard not to be at least a little tempted by it Mr. Wolfe 2. And who knows, by learning from the mistakes made in the first film, the O’Connor-Dubuc-Affleck trio might just succeed in releasing an effective little action film. For him, You will have to wait a bit, as no release date has been announced yet.