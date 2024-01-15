Indian Wells 2024 | Carlos Alcaraz vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime: Schedule and where to watch the match in the United States

This Sunday, March 10th Indian Wells Tennis Garden, CaliforniaIn the United States, the match will be set between the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz (2nd) and Félix Auger-Aliassime (31st).), for the third round of the Indian Wells Masters 1000.

The match is scheduled as the second match of the day’s session, preceding the clash between the Polish inga swiatekNumber one in the world, and Czech Linda Noskova (29th),

carlos alcarazDefending their title the previous year, advanced to this stage after being defeated by matteo arnaldi The victory was 6-7(5), 6-0 and 6-1 in a clash that lasted 2 hours and 14 minutes.

Felix Auger-Aliassime. Martin Divisek/EFE

History between Alcaraz and Auger-Aliassime

However, for the challenge alcaraz becomes intense when crossed felix auger-aliassimeA talented Canadian who has dominated in three of the last four meetings between the two.

Leans in favor of rivalry Auger-Aliassime23, which includes wins over the Spaniard in the 2021 US Open quarter-finals, 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Basel semi-finals.

However, in the last year Indian Wells, alcaraz On his way to Abhishek in California he managed to win the doubles 6-4 in the quarterfinals.





duel between Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime for the third round of Indian Wells Masters 100The tennis will take place on Court 1 of the Garden, not earlier than the following times:

Mexico City: 20 hours

Eastern United States: 10 p.m.

Central United States: 9 p.m.

Western United States: 18 hours

TV broadcasts in the United States and Latin America It will be carried by the ESPN signal, while online it can be seen in the ESPN+ (USA) and Star+ (Latin America) applications, both live and the rest of the games of the competition.