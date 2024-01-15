Sydney Sweeney reveals the most important element of her self-care process Credit: Bang Showbiz

Sydney Sweeney says her dog is important to her ‘self-care process’.

The 26-year-old ‘Anyone But You’ actress, who is also a fitness fanatic, revealed how essential she finds her pet to be to keep her sanity in check, adding that she also likes to relax by reading and drinking water. . to stay healthy.

Sydney told People magazine:

‘My dog, Tank, is really important in my self-care process. “Whether it’s just playing with him, taking him to the dog park or taking him for a walk, it gives me a chance to take a moment and disconnect from everything else.”

He explained his other relaxation methods:

‘Normally I am studying. I like reading’.

Sidney also said:

‘I like to exercise.’

The conversation covered his strategies for staying balanced and healthy in mind, body and spirit.

She said one of her main exercise routines is SolidCore, which she calls ‘Pilates Redefined’.

Sydney said the training is great because it is very tiring, adding:

‘This is the hardest workout you’ll ever do in your entire life… You’ll feel pain like you’ve never felt before.’

The actress also said that she focuses on hydration and limits herself to just one drink, adding:

‘I just drink water.’

Sydney Bai is the brand ambassador and has created a raspberry, lemon and lime flavored drink for the flavored water company.

She said the drink reflects her tastes, as she is a ‘berry girl’, adding:

‘I love berries. I always start the morning with a bowl of berries, so when Bai came to me and said, “Let’s make the flavor of your dreams,” I said, “I know I’d love some kind of raspberry extract.” I love raspberries.’

The actress continued:

‘Plus, I grew up picking berries with my family, so when we started making different combinations I knew it was going to be special because it reminded me of my childhood. It turned out exactly what I wanted, and with the electrolytes, antioxidants and zinc, it’s everything I want in a drink.’