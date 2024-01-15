Withdraw cash without lines in Havana: note from Banco Metropolitano

Like every week, the Metropolitan Bank of the Cuban capital provides information of interest to customers who want to withdraw cash.

"Banco Metropolitano, with the aim of facilitating the availability of cash to customers and the general public, offers the service on Sundays from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm in selected branches in all municipalities of the capital"

As announced, Cubans can withdraw cash directly from banks, through Cadaca offices, through the use of Point of Sale terminals or POS, or through the Caja Extra service.

However, the Central Bank of Cuba has urged customers not to withdraw money from their bank accounts. “You shouldn’t necessarily take it out. You can pay for your goods and services without charging large amounts of money by using electronic payment channels.

Amid continuing complaints about cash shortages in Cuba, the BCC reiterated that the best option for withdrawing physical money is “with the Caja Extra service, close to home and without long lines.”

How to use Caja Extra in Cuba?

Log in to the application of the bank you prefer (BPA, Bandec or Metropolitano). See “Operation” section. Scroll down and select “Caja Extra” (Cash Withdrawal Service). Scan the QR code given by the establishment. Enter the password with which you logged in to the platform. If you haven’t set up your account, select “Enter Account” and enter your card number. Select the amount you want to withdraw, between $25 and $5000 (depending on space availability). Confirm payment: Register the transaction number and your personal information with the clerk. Ready! Get your cash.

Banco Metropolitano branches that offer standby cash service in Havana



