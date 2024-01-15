The US confirmed that talks between Israel and Hamas for the release of the hostages are “going well”.

White House national security communications adviser John Kirby (AP)

The talks were held by the envoy of United States President Joe Biden New release of hostages and cessation of hostilities Horoscope “They are doing well,” he announced this Thursday. John KirbyOne of the White House spokespeople.

“The first impression we got Brett (McGurk) “Negotiations are going well,” Kirby said, pointing out that the envoy was in Cairo on Wednesday and is in Israel this Thursday to meet with the government and relatives of American hostages.

are related to conversation “A long pause to free all the hostages.” and with this purpose “Bring more humanitarian aid” to the Gaza Strip.Kirby noted.

In the face of ever-increasing civilian casualties, new discussions have begun around a plan drafted by Qatar, the United States and Egypt, the first phase of which provides for a six-week ceasefire. Hostage exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel and the entry of large amounts of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

According to Israel, 130 of the approximately 250 people abducted on October 7 are still being held in Gaza, 30 of whom have died.

International discussions also seek a long-term solution to the Israeli–Palestinian conflict.

There was “virtual unanimity in support of a two-state solution” at the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Rio de Janeiro. the only possible solution Stop the conflict between Israel and Palestine,” said Brazilian Mauro Vieira, whose country leads this year’s gold medal tally among advanced and emerging powers.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also spoke in favor of a two-state solution. “We all want this conflict to end as soon as possible, but we have to ensure… that it does not leave a situation that only repeats the cycle of violence,” he said.

“We are working with a number of partners here on a framework generate lasting peace and security , “This means Israel is integrated into the region, with normal relations with major countries, a firm guarantee of its security and a commitment toward Palestinian statehood,” Blinken said, according to a transcript of his closed-door speech on Wednesday. There is a solid path.” ,

The announcements in Brazil came the day after the Israeli parliament approved by a large majority a resolution against “unilateral recognition of the Palestinian state”, which according to the text would amount to rewarding the “unprecedented terrorism” of the Islamist movement Hamas.

(With information from AFP)