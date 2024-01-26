“There goes your medicine”; Norona goes before INE as PT’s representative

in the midst of the electoral process labour party (PT) has changed its representation before the INE, where it will enter Gerardo Fernandez Norona.

The federal deputy will take over as advisor to the Legislative Branch before the National Electoral Institute (INE), replacing his colleague Pedro Vázquez.

The MLA can participate in the discussions of the sessions of the General Council INE.

News bulletin Get the most excellent news about traveling, working and living in the US in your email Thank you! We will send you an email to confirm your address

read this also Taddei defends appointments at INE; Sees “distorted narrative” towards designations

“Hold tight, there’s your medicine. @INEMexico,” she wrote on her X account.





{{#price}} {{#ap}}



{{/ap}} {{^ap}}



{{/ap}} {{/value}}











Fernandez Norona. Photo: Screenshot

read this also “How many more murders would you expect?”; Zambrano demands AMLO change its “stupid” strategy of embracing criminals

Denmark’s health model, which AMLO promised, must change otherwise it could collapse in 2030: Danish expert

join our channel EL Universal is now on WhatsApp! Get the day’s most relevant news, opinion articles, entertainment, trends and more, all from your mobile device.





BMC