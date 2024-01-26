List of Top 100 MLB Pipeline 2024 Prospects

2023 action in the past and a month before preseason games begin, announced Top 100 prospects MLB Pipeline’s 2024 roster will steal the spotlight.
Tune in to see MLB Network’s Greg Amsinger and Steve Phillips as well as MLB Pipeline’s Jonathan Mayo and Jim Callis list the King of Sports’ greatest prospects on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.
Marking the 20th anniversary of MLB.com’s first-ever prospect list, the 2024 edition promises to be jam-packed with rising talent.
By the end of 2023, the best prospects in the game belonged to the Orioles’ Jackson Holiday, the Brewers’ Venezuelan Jackson Chourio, the Pirates’ Paul Skanes, the Nationals’ Dylan Cruz, and the Yankees’ Venezuelan Ethan Salas.
Who will come out on top this year? Who would have made the biggest jump? Who fell? Which prospects will appear on the list for the first time?
The answers will be announced this Friday.
How is the Top 100 established?
The MLB Pipeline compiles the rankings using input from industry sources, including team scouts, scouting directors and other evaluators. The rankings represent a holistic analysis that takes into account a player’s abilities, his projection, his proximity to debuting in the majors, and his immediate potential.
The list only includes players with a rookie tag in 2024, meaning players who debuted in 2023 but did not accumulate service time (45 days on the active roster), at-bats (130) or innings. Continuing to graduate (50) are eligible again this year. Rookies who do not follow the rules of the international signing process set forth in the collective bargaining agreement – that is, those who are at least 23 years old and have seen action in international leagues considered professional – are not eligible. This does not include some of the older rookies who made their debuts after careers in places like Japan, South Korea and Cuba, such as right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
Former MLB No. 1 prospects
The group of former No. 1 Major League prospects includes the names of Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, Joe Mauer and many other players who have won MVP, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year awards in their respective achievements. Last year’s American League Rookie of the Year, Gunnar Henderson, was ranked No. 64 when the 2022 roster was revealed, moving up from the top spot this time last year.
No. 1 MLB preseason prospects by year
2023: Gunnar Henderson, 3B/SS, BAL
2022: Bobby Witt Jr., SS/3B, KC
2021: Wander Franco, SS, TB
2020: Wander Franco, SS, TB
2019: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 3B, TOR
2018: Shohei Ohtani, RHP, LAA
2017: Andrew Benintendi, OF, BOS
2016: Corey Seager, SS, LAD
2015: Byron Buxton, OF, MIN
2014: Byron Buxton, OF, MIN
2013: Jurickson Profar, SS, Tex
2012: Matt Moore, LHP, TB
2011: Mike Trout, OF, LAA
2010: Jason Heyward, OF, ATL
2009: David Price, LZ, TB
2008: Jay Bruce, OF, CIN
2007: Delmon Young, OF, TB
2006: Delmon Young, OF, TB
2005: Delmon Young, OF, TB
2004: Joe Mauer, C, Min
