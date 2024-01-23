This suspect “with the Justin Bieber hairstyle” who interests investigators

Leena has been missing since 23 September. The teenager now shows no signs of life When she was going to Saint-Blaise station. Since then, investigation is going on to find the 15 year old girl. According to Latest news from AlsaceA man was also seen near the plane in Bas-Rhin. “He is a tall white man, aged between 20 and 30, with a full brown beard and moustache, his style is somewhat similar to Justin Bieber”, a schoolgirl explained. According to witnesses, he was driving a gray Clio and came across at least two teenage girls. The latter was educated at the same Frisson-Roche de la Brocque college as Lina.

Leena’s college at the center of investigation

Since then, the police have taken keen interest in the college where Leena studied. Thus, he contacted the parents of all the students in the college by email or telephone To collect testimony on this potential suspect. The investigators asked all the parents if their child was coming, “Alone or together and if he has already discussed or met someone about 20 years In a playground in September 2023.” Police also asked to recover their Snapchat identifiers. As a reminder, Lena always used this application to communicate with her friends.

Another twist in the investigation

In 2022, Leena, who was 14 at the time, filed a complaint qualify as fact “Gang Rape”. “This complaint gave rise to an investigation followed by a preliminary legal analysis. This made it not possible to portray the facts adequately., Aline Clairot, the Severn prosecutor, assured AFP. However, “As soon as the investigation into Lena’s worrying disappearance began, this information was immediately communicated and used.” Aline Clairot said that “A new legal study of the process has been conducted.” He “A decision will be taken in the coming weeks.”

Lena’s mother’s reaction

Lena’s mother reacted to this new information through her lawyer. teenage mother “Shocked to learn of this change of heart from the prosecution. He is surprised that it was necessary to wait until Lena was kidnapped to make the initial decision to fire him., his attorney Matthew Airoldi explained. and continue: “He deeply regrets that all this information was given to him through the press, And not directly by the Severn Public Prosecutor’s Office. Especially because she had a certain number of contacts with the sex workers to whom she complained. ,