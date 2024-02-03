“There is no room for doubt now; “He joins the biggest club in the world”

2024-02-03

klian mbappe He has already decided about his future. As expected this Saturday le parisianthe next one is about to land real Madrid Facing the next season with the Independence Papers.

In this way, his transfer could be the longest in the history of football, because ever since he started to shine, the Whites have tried to sign him. monacoBut at that time the player decided to leave psgClub in your city. The above source, which handles direct information psgguarantees that killian He has decided to move to Madrid, although he does not confirm the agreement with the merengue unit. “The biggest star in French football will join the biggest club in the world next season. “Meanwhile, optimism reigns in Madrid and the biggest contract is being negotiated in the locker room for the captain of Les Bleus,” he explains. le parisian,

And they add about the French team that “the battle has been lost”, pointing to some of the signs they have given mbappe in recent weeks regarding a possible renewal. “For PSG and many important players of French football, there is no longer any room for doubt: Kylian Mbappé has decided to leave Ligue 1 at the end of the season and join the biggest club in the world, which has always been waiting for him. Had been.” ,” he comments. Same medium. Despite all the forward’s rudeness towards Madrid, the President florentino perez He never closed the door on himself, although he was disappointed when he extended his contract. psg In 2021.

It should be remembered that the player himself had already anticipated that if he left Paris, “we have an agreement with the President which means all parties are protected.”

