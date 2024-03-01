There will be a major change in WhatsApp in March! Scheduled Caste will have to bid goodbye and give their number. news from mexico

Mexico City.- WhatsApp, with 2 billion users and many more 100 billion messages Daily is the top instant messaging platform. However, to maintain its position, TargetThe company behind the app is constantly introducing changes to improve the user experience.

One of the main changes is receiving and sending messages from other apps to WhatsApp.

In March, WhatsApp will launch a landmark update that will include long-awaited interoperability. it Will allow users to send and receive messages like from other applications Facebook Messenger, Telegram or SignalWhich is a milestone in the development of the platform.

Interoperability will be highlighted in a special section in the app inbox, where Messages from other applications will be displayed, Initially, this feature will allow Exchange text messages, pictures, voice notes and filesHowever group and individual calls will not be available immediately.

With interoperability, WhatsApp will allow you to send and receive messages from other applications.

Meta plans to announce details of this update during the month of Marchwhich marks the beginning of a process will last for several months Until its full implementation is done. Although speculated, it has not yet been confirmed whether the update will be available globally or only in certain regions, and What other apps will be compatible With interoperability.

Apart from interoperability, WhatsApp Will bring other important changes related to privacy And user interface. will include one extra layer of security Privacy that will prevent screenshots Contacts’ profile photos, will also introduce the possibility of Sort chats by marking them as favorites, This will make it easier to access the most important conversations.

WhatsApp will no longer allow you to capture the screen in the profile image.

The option to choose a profile name is an important innovation Instead of sharing phone numbers, which changes the dynamics of user identity on the platform. Finally, WhatsApp will give more relevance to a user’s posts, displaying them more prominently in the “News” tab.