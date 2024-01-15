Jonathan Rodriguez does not travel with the US; It’s a step away from MLS

uruguayan striker Jonathan “Cabacita” Rodriguez America will not travel to Guadalajara for the clash against Atlas on matchday 10 of the Clausura 2024, because He’s one step away from closing his move to MLS,

The striker received a powerful offer from the Portland Timbers, so he’s on his way to closing it down role of substitute Which he takes under the command of André Jardin, a role he does not like, since throughout his career he had become accustomed to being the hero.

Although it has not been completely closed, everything is already on track to some extent Uruguay was asked to finalize individual details To be able to take the flight that takes him to the United States.

portland must pay

For now, the only thing stopping the transfer from becoming official is that the payment reaches Azulcrema ClubHowever, it is expected that it will be fully finalized any time.

At age 30, for Rodriguez This is a good opportunity to get a higher salary This will serve him well for his retirement, as he will be part of all three Franchise Player (or Designated Player)Which Portland deserves.

Footballers who reach that position usually have salaries well above the salary cap.

Jardine expected his continuation

Although he did not promise continuity or more minutes, Jardín expected Rodríguez to remain at Azulcrema, as he was an element capable of changing some matches, although he still recognized his concerns.

“I talked to him, he likes the idea of ​​living here, different from what I read there, he is very happy, he has such an environment that everyone loves him, but There are a lot of things going on in his mind, he is a 30 year old player“If they have a significant offer, it’s in three parts, it’s not easy, it’s what we work for.”