These 11 MLB players have a lot to prove in 2024

Chris Sale, LHP, Braves

The Braves took a risk by acquiring Sale, but the reward could be great. The club expressed confidence in the left-hander’s health and gave him a two-year, $38 million contract extension, a deal that includes a team option for 2026 worth $18 million. With Sale, their starting rotation could be headed for a clash with someone else in the majors. Sale came to Boston from the White Sox in December 2016 and appeared on the Red Sox’s injured list nine times, mostly due to shoulder and elbow problems. He underwent Tommy John surgery on March 30, 2020, and was scheduled to return to the Major Leagues on August 14, 2021. Since August 2019, the experienced left-hander has played only 151 innings. So, for this trade to work for the Braves, they need Sale to do something he hasn’t been able to do often lately: stay on the mound.