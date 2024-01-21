Grace Nicholls is the younger sister of Emma Roberts.

Grace Nicholls, born Grace Cunningham Nicholls, shares a family tie with Hollywood royalty as the younger sister of Emma Roberts. While Emma has built a successful career in the entertainment industry, Grace has maintained a low profile, and has chosen a life away from the constant glare of the spotlight.

Emma Roberts, best known for her roles in films and television series including “Scream Queens” and “American Horror Story,” has occasionally shared glimpses of her close relationship with Grace on social media. Despite their different career paths, the sisters seem to share a strong and supportive bond.

Grace Nicholls, in contrast to her sister’s high-profile career, keeps her life relatively private. Little is known about her personal and professional endeavors, as she seems to prefer a life away from the constant scrutiny that often comes with celebrity status.

While Grace Nicholls does not frequently appear in the spotlight, she has made sporadic appearances at public events with her sister. Fans occasionally catch glimpses of the sisters at premieres, attending family gatherings, or through Emma’s social media posts, showcasing their sisterly bond.

Details regarding Grace Nicholls’s education and professional activities are largely unknown. As she continues to live a life outside the Hollywood spotlight, fans can only speculate about her endeavors and interests beyond occasional public appearances.