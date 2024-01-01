These hospitals are saturated as Mexico’s COVID-19 infections surge again

A man gets tested for COVID-19 at Dr. Carlos MacGregor General Hospital in Mexico City (Mexico). Archival Photography. EFE/Isaac Esquivel



infection of COVID-19 In Mexico they have alerted the authorities health secretary ,Education for all campaign) because hospital saturation increased in early 2024; Although vaccines are already available – and some are already being sold in pharmacies in Mexico – in some areas of the country, cases and hospitalizations have increased.

According to SARI Network Information System It was announced by SSA whether hospital There is a high demand for care for severe cases caused by SARS-CoV-2, and given the many strains of the virus, some cases spread more easily this winter season.

Although there is already a vaccination scheme authorized by the SSA in the country, there are still cases that become complicated and require more medical and special attention.

According to data collected by the SSA SARI Network Information System, as of the information cutoff on January 13, these are the hospitals with the highest hospital occupancy.

In Mexico, vaccines against COVID-19 approved by the World Health Organization can now be purchased in pharmacies (EFE/Alberto Valdés)

Unlike what happened during the coronavirus pandemic, these figures consider the occupancy of normal beds, patients who enter the hospital due to complications of the disease but without the need to use a ventilator to breathe.

Furthermore, it should be noted that the data to consider it as a saturated clinical entity is because it Occupancy exceeds 70% of its saturationThat is, the number of people admitted to hospital could be between 70 to 100 percent. COVID-19.

The hospitals with highest occupancy are listed below:

Oaxaca General Hospital Dr. Aurelio Valdivieso (SSA), Oaxaca – 100% occupancy

Private Hospital of Hermosillo sa de CV Cima, Sonora – 100% occupancy

Pátzcuaro General Hospital (SSA), Michoacán – 100% occupancy

General Hospital of the Valle del Mezquital Ixmiquilpan (SSA), Hidalgo – 100% occupancy

Hospital Villa Sola Vega (SSA), Oaxaca – 100% occupancy

Ixmiquilpan ISSSTE Medical Unit, Hidalgo – 100% occupancy

Specialty Hospital No. 71 Torreón IMSS, Coahuila – 100% occupancy

General Hospital No. 21 Tepetitlan IMSS, Jalisco – 100% occupancy

Patzcuaro Hospital ISSSTE – 100% occupancy

Pochutla General Hospital (SSA), Oaxaca – 100% occupancy

Leon Pediatric Specialist Hospital (SSA), Guanajuato – 100% occupancy

Morelia Hospital ISSSTE, Michoacán – occupancy 94%

Dr. Aquiles Calles Ramirez ISSSTE Hospital, Nayarit – Occupancy 70%

Only one private health hospital has high demand for coronavirus patients to keep its beds full. While four hospitals are part of the Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers (ISSSTE) and only two belong to the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS).

The vaccines will be administered at IMSS and ISSSTE health centers and CDMX clinics. Photo: FB/Ministry of Health of Mexico City

both in mexico IMSS In form of ISSSTE Vaccination campaigns began to reinforce reinforcements against the respiratory disease. But it can also be purchased at pharmacies and other medical centers that have authorization from the SSA to do so.

Last December 26, 2023, the Mexican Red Cross began the sale of the drug developed by the pharmaceutical company Pfizer, an application that will be in both the Mexican capital and state of mexico,

Whereas in the case of the Pfizer vaccine, it can be found in private pharmacies, it can be purchased and then administered. It can be found in pharmacies such as San Pablo, Savings Pharmacies, Equate Pharmacies, Benavides Pharmacies, Guadalajara Pharmacies And pharmatodoEach of the above companies announced that it is not necessary to make an appointment and the cost of the biological 848 pesos per unitPrice which may vary depending on region.