These teams are the ones that have improved the most in each position

Things were even worse in St. Louis last year than they were in the Bronx, and while the outfield was not the Cardinals’ main problem, it did not perform the way the club had hoped. So far this winter, Tyler O’Neal and Richie Palacios have been traded, with no notable additions via trade or free agency. Rather, it’s about the Cardinals limiting their options, finding the most productive lineup, and hopefully being able to maintain it. Any reason for optimism? Jordan Walker could take a significant step forward at age 22, having performed well with the bat as a rookie (OPS+ of 114), but having trouble transitioning from third base to right field. There’s also a possibility that Lars Nootbaar will avoid the DL more often than not in 2023, and/or there will be a recovery for Dylan Carlson. There are still many questions to be answered here, but there are also many opportunities for improvement.