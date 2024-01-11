Jessica Chastain glows in magenta corset dress at National Board of Review ceremony

Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images
Another day, another red-carpet showbiz premiere — and Jessica Chastain’s dazzling look in one of the latest.
The actress was photographed wearing a mesmerizing magenta-toned iridescent corset dress by Vivienne Westwood while attending the National Board of Review Gala held at Cipriani restaurant in NYC.
Chastain kept accessories to a minimum and accessorized her look with only a beautiful diamond necklace designed by Suzanne Kalan. Her red hair was messy and wavy, and her makeup was light and fresh.
The annual occasion celebrates the best films of the past year, as determined by a group of filmmakers, academics, professionals and industry enthusiasts.
Additional attendees included multi-hyphenate singer, actress and dancer Teyana Taylor.
She attended the event wearing a vibrant blue dress from Christopher John Rogers’ Resort 2024 collection. Taylor amped up the look with dangling gold earrings and a short, ruby-red pixie cut.
Anne Hathaway also made a super-stylish appearance, donning a black sleeveless Giorgio Armani sequin dress that featured cutouts and a deep-V neckline. She completed her glamorous look with Bulgari jewels and a pair of Aquazzura shoes.
“The Devil Wears Prada” star attended with her husband Adam Shulman.