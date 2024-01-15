They are the best mid-range phones, but I’d give it to my dad

*Prices updated at the time of publication or review of this article. They may vary over time.

Xiaomi has recently announced one of its cheapest phones of 2024. You can get Redmi A3 From less than 100 euros And this is enough for parents who use their cell phones only to talk on WhatsApp and little else. The screen is large to see the image clearly HD+ resolution Contributes to great definition. It has a long battery life and comes with the latest Improve privacy and security Of Android 14. It is covered with quite a beautiful design and very visual colors where the green model of the Redmi A3 gains prominence.

Your father doesn’t need the top of the market unless his job absolutely requires it. as a general rule, The phone they need should cover the basics : Adequate performance, storage space for checking Facebook or other social networks, and a good camera for taking photos. There are a large number of options available to you in the mid-range, but these are the ones I would buy for my father:

Another brand with extremely cheap mobile phones for Father’s Day is Samsung. Price of your Galaxy A14 about 120 euros And it raises the bar a bit compared to the previous ones for those looking for a better camera without spending much. the screen is FullHD+ As for the best quality and the battery is 5,000 mAh just like the Redmi A3, so it has power for a while. The performance is designed for everyday activities, although also for some casual games, The Samsung Galaxy A14 already has the Android 14 update and all that comes with it.

Motorola Moto G23: quality sound

For those looking for a sound experience like no other mobile phone for less than 200 euros, we have the Motorola Moto G23. compatibility with Dolby Atmos audio is great If your father listens to a lot of music on his phone. It was launched at a price of just over 200 euros, although you can buy it now from 130 euros About. It’s a good phone, light for its price and great if your dad understands the subject matter or uses a variety of applications he’s used to editing photos occasionally. The screen is HD+ and the battery has good autonomy and fast charging.

Redmi Note 13: perfect and cheap

One of the best cell phones for less than 200 euros for Father’s Day I have no doubt on Redmi Note 13 From Xiaomi. A smartphone that has everything for 170 euros: 120 Hz AMOLED screen like high-end models, 108 MP camera For stunning photos, a big battery with fast 33W fast charging, and a powerful processor for any task. Its design is one of its strong points, with a very nice finish and straight edges that make it look similar to a premium mobile. is she better For parents who love to do everything with their phones, from playing games to watching series, to taking high-quality photos.