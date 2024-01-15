The match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev in Indian Wells had to be suspended due to the invasion of bees: the injury that caused the attack on the Spaniard

An incredible situation arose at the beginning of the match between carlos alcaraz And alexander zverevtwo candidates for the title Indian WellsIn the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 held in California. The duel was tied at 1–1 and the Spaniard was leading 15–0 in the game. A swarm of bees invaded Court 1 and forced the tennis players to flee, forcing the judge to briefly suspend the match.,

Alcaraz, 20 and seeded second in the tournament, was getting ready to serve when bees began to surround him, distracting him. He even hit his hand in the air and made signs of disbelief at the murmurs of the public, who were also pained by the invasion. “It is very dangerous, we will continue later”The judge immediately made the announcement after taking the microphone and allowed the hero, workers and audience to take shelter.

The insects especially congregate on drones that fly over the court to take pictures of the game and for the cameras, but they also fly around the athletes. Alcaraz took the worst part, as seen in the broadcast espn, The narrator says, “I never saw it, Batata, eh?” jose luis clerk, at the time when the bees began to attack the number 2 in the ranking, who defended himself with the racket and hid behind the signs. But his caution was not enough: A bee stung him on the forehead, This was confirmed by his manager Albert Molina. And the picture of the stinger’s outcome went viral.

Proof that Carlos Alcaraz was stung by a bee

There, Clerk recalled a similar episode at the WTA Finals in Guadalajara. The Argentine contributed, “The referee’s chair was made of honeycomb, obviously he had to stop the game, but on this occasion the amount that was there is impressive.”

Alcaraz and Zverev were both leading the competition until the draw scheduled their clash. The Iberian had eliminated Matteo Arnaldi in three sets and Félix Auger-Aliassime and Fabien Maroszán in two sets. On his part, German Zverev faced a tiring battle against Alex de Minaur. Previously, he had defeated Christopher O’Connell and Talon Grixpur.

Novak Djokovic’s surprise defeat against world number 123 Luca Nardi opened the way for a draw. And the quarterfinal match was considered attractive. Fans felt the same way about it. But the heroes are stopped by an unexpected adversary: ​​a swarm of bees.

