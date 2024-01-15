Michael B. Jordan opens up about loneliness

You may recall that the 37-year-old was last linked to Lori Harvey. The former couple were first photographed together in November 2020.
They dated for about a year and a half before calling it quits in June 2022.
When Jay Shetty asked about the best and worst parts of being Michael B. Jordan, the actor said that he loves being Uncle Mike to his nieces and nephews. As far as negatives go, he said, “I love multitasking; I love juggling, the balancing act that I do. The worst part is the loneliness that comes with it.”
“I have a loneliness. The responsibility you have is isolating, and the weight is isolating. So I think the worst part of it is feeling like no one really understands. , and sometimes falls into a place of being alone, feeling lonely.”
Jay asked how Michael finds love as one of People’s former sexiest men.
Laughing, he replied, “I come back to the last question. It’s very lonely!”
Michael said that he “goes back and forth between wanting a partnership and then not knowing what the best partner is for me.” He told that it is not easy to bring a partner into your world. “And it’s not just, ‘I love you, you love me, that should be enough,’ okay? It’s not that easy. Finding the right person to make me understand everything, but then all that Even the one who comes with me.”
The actor said it’s also about balance: being available to support a partner while pursuing one’s career. Additionally, be willing to step back from work sometimes.
“The sacrifices, the compromises that come with a partnership and a relationship, and figuring out how to make it all work, sometimes it gives me anxiety and pause.”
He also said that there is a part of him that has not yet experienced life to its fullest. Last year’s tour of Japan was one of the only times he traveled for pleasure rather than for work, which often requires press and a rigorous schedule.
“I’m looking forward to that part of my life… I have to start living. I’ve made sacrifices, and I’ve put in this time for so long. I owe it to myself to do that a little bit.. .I’m not (looking for a partner), but I would need a very special person to understand me and grow with me,” he concluded.
You can watch the full interview below (they start talking about relationships at 1 hour, 15 minutes):