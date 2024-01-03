They are the five richest women in Mexico and these are their businesses

Maria Asuncion Aramburuzabala Laregui, considered Mexico’s richest woman, has consolidated her fortune through a successful combination of inheritance and business acumen (File)

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses suffered losses due to market closures nationally and internationally; However, some mexican businessman They were able to move forward and maintain their group.

Despite this, the health emergency was not the only thing that he had to face, but he also had to deal with the internal problems of the country as well as some other problems. changes in trade laws Which has happened under the current federal administration.

In this context, five Mexican women have emerged as entrepreneurs and have managed to not only establish their businesses but also become leaders in their respective fields.

Maria Asuncion Aramburuzabala

Maria Asuncion Aramburuzabala is the richest woman in Mexico (Adolfo Vladimir/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Maria Asuncion Aramburuzabala is currently General Director of Tresalia CapitalCompany specialized in managing investments for various companies such as Televisa, Eliot Universidades, Aeromexico.

In addition to the above, he is one of the heirs of the brewery model group And, despite the sale of the company, he remained in it as a shareholder and with a seat on the board of directors; Similarly, she was the first female director of the Mexican Stock Exchange.

with a valuable asset six thousand 200 million US dollarsIs considered the richest woman in the country and the third woman with the highest purchasing power in all of Latin America.

She is one of the richest women in Mexico, having inherited her husband’s wealth as head of one of the country’s most important companies (Twitter/@Revista_Clase)

Eva Gonda de Rivera was considered the richest woman in Mexico from 2013 to 2019; However, although it was moved seventh place Among the richest people in the country, this did not diminish his wealth, as it was worth five thousand 800 million pesos.

With his children, he controls Mexican Economic Development SAB de CV, known as FEMSA, a company dedicated to the sugary beverage industry such as Coca-Cola, in addition to the famous OXXO self-service stores. It even holds shares in Dutch company Heineken following its sale Cuauhtémoc Moctezuma Brewery,

Additionally, it has expanded its business throughout Mexico and Colombia.

She is one of the richest women in the country (X/@_JosePerales)

Karen Virginia Beckman is considered Mexico’s third richest womanIn addition to being the 15th richest person in wealth, she inherited approximately 36% of the Bacal Company, which was owned by her father Beckman Vidal and is famous for the production of José Cuervo Tequila.

According to Forbes, his net worth is three thousand 200 million US dollars And tequila isn’t her only business, she also owns Bushmills Fields and Distillery along with her family. Additionally, according to some notes, she will be involved in Crane shoe and accessory brands.

Fourth richest woman in the country (Twitter/@BettydlSantos)

Consuelo Garza Laguera She was the daughter of Monterey Institute of Technology founder Eugenio Garza Sada, and according to multiple sources, she is worth US$727 million. forbesAlso as a result of Femsa being a shareholder in the company.

Ana Maria and Teresa Martin Bringas

It is owned by the daughters of Francisco Martín Bourque, a Spanish immigrant. Soriana Stores, a family business that has been able to expand across the country. She is currently part of the Council of Owners, apart from the above she is among the most philanthropic business women as she has helped in education or health projects.

The value of both their assets will be US$560 million.