They arrested four people who committed theft on 75th Avenue North in San Salvador – Diario La Pagina

Members of the National Civil Police (PNC) captured four men who are accused of armed robbery against drivers and pedestrians traveling on 75th Avenue North and Alameda Juan Pablo II in San Salvador. A woman is also included among those detained.

The complaint was made two days ago on social networks, where public security officials were alerted that these criminals, at gunpoint, were stealing items from victims who were roaming in the location described above.

The men have been identified as Marlon Efrain Ayala Orellana, Eric Brian de Paz Rivera, Rodrigo Jose Nazareno Fernandez and Paola Cristabel Navidad Rivera. It is said that the woman was in charge of monitoring the victims and giving information to the men so that they could commit the robbery.

The National Civil Police has confirmed that the arrests were made this Saturday and that they were presented on their knees in the same place where they committed their crimes and with which a message is sent to all criminals, that no one in El Salvador Will not be tolerated. Criminals, because the hand of justice will reach them, wherever they are.

Two days ago, they reported on social media about some thieves, with guns in their hands, who were robbing victims of their belongings at the traffic light on 75th Avenue North, San Salvador. Today he was caught and presented before the public on his knees at the same place where… pic.twitter.com/o66AhiIGtz – PNC El Salvador (@PNCSV) 13 January 2024

Marlon Efrain Ayala Orellana, 35, a resident of La Campina community in Ilopango, was arrested while traveling on 5 de Noviembre Street in the same vehicle he was driving on the day of the robbery. His car and a pistol with two cartridges were seized.

Traveling with him was Paola Navidad Rivera, 25, his life partner and responsible for monitoring and locating potential victims.

Eric Brian de Paz Rivera, 26, was arrested on Army Boulevard at the pedestrian crossing of the 22 de Abril community in Soyapango and Rodrigo José Nazaro Fernández, two subjects who directly participated in the robbery and who were recorded . In the photo that was spread on social networks.

The population who were victims of these subjects are asked to file a complaint so that more cases can be accumulated against them and thus they will not be released from jail. They are investigated if they have links with members of the criminal structure.