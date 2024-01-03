They found that autistic people may have higher rates of chronic diseases.

This study emphasizes the greater health vulnerability of autistic people in both the type and number of conditions they have (superhealth).

many epidemiological study has highlighted worse physical health of autistic adult Compared to those who do not go through that situation. Previous research has also shown that people who suffer from this condition they die too young And are more likely to experience a variety of physical health conditions.

Until now it was believed that autistic people were more likely to suffer from specific situations, Such as gastrointestinal pain, sleep problems and epilepsy or seizure disorders, although science had little details in this regard.

A study published in the journal Molecular Autism used a different methodology as it examined a much broader range of health risks than previously found and discovered that autistic people experience A very diverse range of health vulnerabilities Than I thought before.

In particular, they are more likely to have physical health problems in all biological systemsincluding the Brain (like migraine), gastrointestinal system (for example, celiac disease) and endocrine system (such as endometriosis), compared to non-autistic people.

Central sensitivity syndromes include irritable bowel (IBS), temporomandibular joint (TMJ), migraine, tinnitus, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) and fibromyalgia (illustrative image infobay).

elizabeth weirAssociate researcher at Cambridge Autism Research Centre, who led the team of professionals, said: “This study highlights the greater health vulnerability of autistic people, both across the variety and number of conditions. Now We need to understand the reasons for these increased risks, Which are probably multifunctional in nature.

This is the first study to investigate these increased chances of experiencing “Physical Health Multimorbidity”, Meaning they have at least two or more conditions. These include concurrent fibromyalgia (which causes chronic pain throughout the body) and polycystic ovary syndrome (which causes irregular menstrual cycles, infertility, excessive hair growth and acne).

The study was conducted by a team from Cambridge and used an anonymous self-report survey to compare the experiences 1,129 autistic people and 1,176 unidentified people between the ages of 16 and 90. The sample was drawn internationally, although 67% of the participants were from the United Kingdom.

The survey assessed its threat 60 physical health conditions In nine different organ systems (gastrointestinal, endocrine, rheumatological, neurological, ocular, renal/hepatic, otorhinolaryngological, hematological, and dermatological). In addition, it also took into account other factors such as age, sex assigned at birth, country of residence, ethnicity, educational level, alcohol consumption, smoking, body mass index and family medical history.

They are also more likely to have physical health problems across all organ systems, including the brain (such as migraine), gastrointestinal system (such as celiac disease) and endocrine system (such as endometriosis) than those who do not. autistic

The team found autistic people more likely Medical conditions were diagnosed in all nine organ systems analyzed compared to the rest of the sample. Regarding specific situations, Rates of 33 specific conditions were higher Compared to their non-autistic peers. These include celiac disease, gall bladder conditions, endometriosis, fainting, dizziness, urinary incontinence, eczema and iron deficiency anemia.

John Ward, Cambridge visiting research scientist, who also took part in the analysis, said: “This research adds to the body of evidence health care needs Autistic people have a longer lifespan than those who are not. “More research is needed, especially regarding early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases.”

It is also the first epidemiological study to show that Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS)A group of disorders that affect the connective tissues and cause hypermobility of the joints, loose joints that are easily displaced, pain and clicking in the joints, bruised skin, extreme fatigue, digestive problems, dizziness, inelastic skin, slow movement Causes symptoms like healing wounds. Organ prolapse and hernia may be more common in autistic women.

new research also replicates previous findings To show that autistic people have Highest rate of all central sensitivity syndromes, who have a diverse group of conditions related to central nervous system regulation compared to non-autistic people. Central sensitivity syndrome includes irritable colon (SII), temporomandibular joint (ATM), the migraineHe tinnitusThe Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS) and fibromyalgia,

The survey assessed the risk of 60 physical health conditions in nine different organ systems (illustrative image infobay)

The new study also examined the physical health risks of multimorbidity with a new application of network analysis, a technique used to understand the relationships between different parts of a system. This analysis method is commonly used neuroscience To understandHow different areas of the brain interact with each other. In this research, the analysis assessed how often conditions across different organ systems occurred together in the same individual. In addition to highlighting complex health needs, this analysis established for the first time that combinations of medical conditions often Coexistence may differ between autistic and non-autistic adults.

Simon Baron-Cohen, Another member of the team said: “We are aware of the risks of mental health conditions in autistic people, but this new research also identifies caveats about physical health conditions. We urgently need to reevaluate current health care systems.” Is Improve offered support“, he concluded.