They found the body of a strangled woman in the courtyard of her home in Caracas





On the night of Sunday, January 21, the body of a strangled woman was found in the courtyard of her home located on Baruta Avenue in Bello Monte, Caracas.

According to a report by journalist Joan Camargo on her X account, a friend found the body of Lercy Alexandra Lunar Pastrana, 35. The woman was not able to communicate with the victim for more than 24 hours, so she decided to go to Quinta María Adela to see what was happening to her.

The body of 35-year-old Lercy Alexandra Lunar Pastrana was found by a friend this Sunday night, January 21. He had not contacted her for more than 24 hours, and so he decided to go to Quinta María Adela to see what was happening.

Once he arrived, he saw that the house was in disarray and a dead body was lying in the courtyard of the house. There were strangulation marks on the victim and there were injury marks on some parts of his body.

On the other hand, people close to Lunar indicated that the body was hidden among some garbage bags in the courtyard of the building. The communicator noted that the CICPC is investigating the matter. Apart from this, there is also a prisoner who seems to be known to the woman and was a frequent visitor to the house.

People close to the woman indicated that the body was hidden among some garbage bags in the courtyard of the house. The CICPC launched an investigation to clarify the crime. There is a prisoner on the case, who appears to be an acquaintance of Lunar Pastrana, and who was a frequent visitor to the house.

Lercy Alexandra Lunar Pastrana had two children and was devoted to domestic affairs. His relatives went to the Bello Bonte mortuary this Monday to carry out the process of exhuming the body.