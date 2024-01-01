Saoirse Ronan reveals her scrapped Barbie cameo

Ladybird star Saoirse Ronan has revealed some details about the character she’s set to play barbie Before being unable to due to scheduling conflicts.

In an interview with Variety, Ronan was asked if she knew who she would have played in Barbie for her planned cameo. The actress revealed that she would have worked with Kate McKinnon as a “weird Barbie” who would probably talk to herself and her dog.

Ronan said, “I was definitely going to be a weird Barbie.” “I don’t know how to take it. It would have been nice to have been with Kate McKinnon. I had a scene but never got to do it, and it wasn’t even in the movie… I don’t even remember now, but it was weird. I think I would have been that weird girl who talked to herself and always had her pet dog with her and always talked to the dog and didn’t look at anyone.

Who wrote barbie?

Barbie was directed by Gerwig from a screenplay she co-wrote with Noah Baumbach. It stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Hari Nef, Will Ferrell, Helen Mirren, Dua acted out. Lipa, and many more. During its theatrical run, it grossed over $1.4 billion worldwide.

“To live in Barbie Land is to become a perfect creature in a perfect place. Unless you’re facing a complete existential crisis. Or are you Kane,” reads the film’s synopsis.