Will Yasiel Puig make it to the first game of the Finals?

Yasiel Puig, one of the hottest batsmen in the regular round and round robin for Tiburones de la GuerraLara is a doubt for the start of the Grand Final against the Cardinals due to his physical condition, which could be a significant loss for the Sharks.

Cuban player hurts his knee in the final of All Against All Well that has kept him off the field in previous matches, as reported by the Tiburones de la Guerra medical department, but he hopes that his recovery will go well.

Cienfuegos-born man shot He hit four home runs and 18 hits in 47 at-bats split over 12 games to leave a .383 average in the round robin, driving in 9 runs and becoming a fundamental piece for his team.

report about Puig talks about getting a cortisone injection in his knee to reduce swelling after a commitment on Jan. 17, which has kept him under observation since that day.

On the other hand, Elías Saba, president of Tiburones de la Guerra, said, He assured that Yasiel Puig will be available from tomorrow at the Ciudad Universitaria stadium in Caracas for the first match of the grand final against the Cardinals of Lara.