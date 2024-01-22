The design of the new iPad Air with a 12.9-inch screen has been leaked

The 2024 iPad Air may come with two screen dimensions and an M2 chip

Completion of the latest generation of iPad Air

This is, perhaps, one of the most interesting new features of the iPad range for this year 2024, beyond the renewal of the iPad Pro line with the implementation of OLED technology. The iPad Air with a 12.9-inch screen will be a reality and now its possible design has been leaked.

Apple is developing a 12.9-inch iPad Air to match the dimensions of the larger iPad Pro. The first rumors about this product indicate that two different codes of the iPad Air project were identified (J507 and J508), so it would not be unreasonable to think that there will be Two iPad Air models with 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch screens,

Anyway, recently 91mobiles has leaked what they will be First rendered images of the 12.9-inch iPad Air,

Design of the 12.9-inch iPad Air

After spending an entire year in 2023 without updating any of its iPad models, Apple is going to introduce new versions of the iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro in 2024.

The leaked pictures are from 91mobiles CAD files provided The first 12.9-inch iPad Air prototypes were obtained thanks to “industry sources.”

These plans for the 2024 iPad Air suggest some very interesting small design changes. While the tablet continues A Touch ID sensor located on the lock buttonAlong with this, there has also been a change in the design of the rear camera. A small bulge on the lens module and flash,

Apple also has a bulge on the cameras on the previous generation iPad Air and iPad Pro, but it’s only around the lens. In the case of the 12.9-inch iPad Air, the module includes the camera and flash, reminiscent of the design format of the famous iPhone X of 2018.

What the increased screen size of the 2024 iPad Air means The change in strategy is similar to the plan Apple uses with its iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 linesWith iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 15 Plus models having larger screens and more affordable prices.

Apple sells its 2022 iPad Air at prices starting at 769 euros. So the iPad Air with 12.9 inch screen will have Price over 800 euros,

Rumors indicate a 12.9-inch iPad Air will arrive during the first half of 2024, while the iPad Pro with OLED screen may arrive in April. We’ll see what happens in the end, but there are some very exciting developments coming to the iPad family.