They paid 70 million for his signature and he wants to go to Real Madrid with Mbappé

2024-02-19



He psg and its president Nasser Al-Khelaifi At last they got the news they had refused to hear. kilian mbappe He walks away with his freedom letter at the end of the season, but his decisions will have consequences and the collateral damage is inevitable.

Mbappe has already signed with Real Madrid: the figures of his new contract after reaching an agreement with the Whites

luis camposThe sporting director could also leave his post at the end of the season, although the most relevant thing now is that another person in the team would be considering his departure due to the “mistake” of the French striker. Achraf HakimiMorocco’s defender and best friend killian In this psgWill try to leave the club because he is not satisfied with the sporting project and believes that the departure of the French attacker is the final blow. stood outside with african inter de milan During a campaign (2020-21) and this was when psg He went on to pay 70 million euros for his signature. Since their friendship, the player did not hesitate to join the Paris team mbappe It came from earlier. However, the situation now changed radically when it was revealed that the forward would play for real Madrid Next session.

psg And Hakimi He had talked about its renewal till a few weeks ago. The club wants to extend their relationship until 2027, but the footballer has stopped negotiations because after learning of the decision he no longer wants to remain in the French capital. killian,

Return to Real Madrid?

According to play area, Hakimi also wants to join real MadridA club where he trained and made his professional debut on October 1, 2017 in a duel against Spanish At the Bernabéu. However, the white team is not considering a comeback as they have already done so dani carvajal and, besides mbappeThey will try to sign the Canadian alphonso davis To strengthen the left. Hakimi has a contract with him psg until 2026 and is valued at around 70 million euros, figures that Madrid are considering but the inclusion of the player Bayern Munich,

Broken relationship! Bayern Munich will lose one of its greatest personalities if Thomas Tuchel remains coach