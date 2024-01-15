They Pay Up to $8 Million for This Unique Silver Dollar

numismatics It is in charge of collecting old coins and banknotes or coins with certain distinctive characteristics. Thanks to this exercise it is possible to establish the social, cultural and economic conditions in which these pieces were created.

Large sums are paid for some samples. Wealth And this is a matter of currency we are talking about. Of course, experts agree that their condition is essential when evaluating pieces. Those that best resist the passage of time are the most valuable and that is why you should preserve them very well.

currency The question is about the famous 1804 silver dollar, one of the most sought-after pieces of jewelry by collectors. This metal is known as the “King of American Coins” and reached an impressive price of $8 million in an auction held by Stacks Bowers Galleries.

those who are passionate numismatics They know that there is a unique story behind this motto. What he does know is that it was originally a gift to Said ben Sultan al-Said, the Sultan of Muscat and Oman. It has had only 4 owners since its original owner: Charles A. Waters, Virgil M. Brand, the Childs Family, and the Pogue Family.

currency It was auctioned only once and on that occasion it surprisingly reached the million-dollar mark. This historical event happened in August 2021. Since this is a huge amount, the auction house has decided to keep the identity of the buyer secret. That is why the name and surname of the current owner is a complete mystery that will not be revealed yet.