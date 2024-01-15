They present a ranking of companies that promote well-being and purpose among their associates – shared values.

encourage Employee Practicing meditation and exercise, as well as contributing to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) for social causes, are some of the Behaviour evaluated by better companiesA ranking that encourages companies to produce Effect Both in your internal environment and in the external community.

This approach not only seeks welfare associates, but also strives to create a positive impact on society, thus strengthening corporate social responsibility as a fundamental pillar for companies.

21 Mexican companies included in Latin American Better Companies ranking

The index, developed by personal safety platform Betterfly, evaluated the healthy practices of more than 3,000 companies in six Latin American countries: Mexico, Peru, Chile, Ecuador, Colombia and Brazil. The analysis ranged from small and medium-sized companies with under 30 employees to large corporations with more than 5,000 employees. The weighting of these healthy habits was also done keeping in mind the quantity. social charity Done through the Betterfly platform, thus adding a solidarity and social impact dimension to the business valuation.

dynamic The classification is simple: healthy habits, such as walking, sleeping or meditating, are grouped into an index along with social donations, which are then classified into two segments: large companies and SMEs.

In ranking, Akron, Krispy Kreme and Rasini stand out in the group of the top twenty, while other Mexican companies, such as Actinver, Crediclub and Galileo, They are in the top two hundred places.

Outstanding Mexican companies in Latin American rankings:

Top companies with more than 300 employees:

Position in Latin Ranking company’s name 5 Rasini 9 Akron 19 elements 25 Miya Hotels & Resorts 27 crediclub 59 Galileo 61 kraft heinz mexico 63 Kushki 66 Krispy Kreme 70 Promotes Qualities 80 Actinver

Top companies with less than 300 employees:

Position in Latin Ranking company’s name 19 Lamosa Group 23 Farbaak 29 operabus 31 Russini Zalostok 3. 4 SJ Deli 37 BIT Technologies 41 blacktrust fifty Sanilock 68 hemoicus 87 ACCO

foster a life Ahead Staying healthy can be key in preventing disease, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), which highlights that at least 80% of heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes can be avoided with small changes. daily habitsLike adopting a balanced diet with fruits and vegetables, doing regular physical activity and practicing meditation, etc.

In this context, companies play an important role in promoting the health and well-being of their teams. Lina Venegas, Head of Marketing at Betterfly, commented that «“Initiatives that encourage teams to be more proactive and work on better versions of themselves are highly valued by employees.” Venegas highlights the importance of addressing prevention through healthy habitsProtection through insurance and incremental coverage, and social causes, giving users the opportunity to donate to social causes, with over 53,662 donations available.

Betterfly’s approach goes beyond prevention, as the index and platform show that small incentives generate healthy competition and gamification. Inspiration And positive changes in the daily lives of people in Mexico, improving habits and general well-being are creating a domino effect.

