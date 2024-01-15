This is the secret to rotating the map in Google Maps and seeing the best route

Rotating the map allows more intuitive navigation to suit the user’s actual orientation needs. (Google)

There is a feature in Google Maps that many users have ignored. Possibility to rotate the map for more intuitive navigation And adapted to the needs of actual guidance.

This rotation function is especially practical when Explore urban areas or follow directions While driving, allows the user to adjust the map display to align with their current perspective and direction.

Roam maps can provide a better navigation experience in Google Maps. (Google)

no adjustment Makes it easy to identify landmarks And understanding the direction of the roads not only reduces confusion behind the wheel, helping to anticipate turns and direction changes more efficiently.

For rotate google maps On mobile devices, users must:

open google maps application on a mobile device.

select Region On which you want to apply this function.

Place two fingers on the screen Gently rotate to adjust the map orientation as desired.

if they slip fingers inward, Will zoom out the map.

when you slide fingers out, The map will be zoomed in.

The desktop version of Google Maps also allows you to rotate your maps for better detail. (Google)

Similarly, in the desktop version accessible via web browser, a similar effect can be achieved by using View with satellite view and globe,

this requires:

go to google maps website Open it from your favorite browser, or if the service app is installed on your computer.

Then, click on button layers At the bottom left of the screen.

In the small menu that appears, select more options.

Once there, activate Globe and satellite view.

The map view will change and everything in Google Maps will appear real and, most importantly, small compass in the lower right corner of the screen, meaning maps can now be rotated.

then press and hold the key Ctrl on the keyboard and click anywhere on the map. Next, drag the cursor in the direction you want to rotate the map.

One option is to press small arrows that move around the compass Bottom right.

This adjustment possibility provides a more realistic and personalized perspective of the environment. (Reuters/Dado Ruvik)

As an extra tip, if you want to use Google Maps in landscape modeYou can activate automatic rotation in the settings of your mobile device.

It is also possible to activate this option from the app itself by selecting profile photo icon And then click on Settings, and then click on Navigation Settings.

Once there, select Keep map facing north, and then, on the navigation screen, North will always point upward.

Step by step to download maps in Google Maps app for iOS. (Google)

This platform has an option specially designed for users who do not have a stable mobile data connection and is available for iOS devices, And to use it on iPhone or iPad, you need:

– open google maps app,

– Make sure stay connected to the internet And not being in incognito browsing mode.

– look for one place Or country.

– At the bottom, where the place name or address appears, press More Click on the three dots of More optionLocated at the top of the screen.

– Click on Download Offline Map Feature,