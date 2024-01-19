They report closing Walmart in Nuevo Laredo ‘due to urgency’

customers of Walmart store in Nuevo Laredoreported that the shop was closed during yesterday afternoon Thursday 18th JanuaryAccording to reports, store employees started asking people inside to close the doors of the business.

on social networks, complaints which according to customers He asked them to leave the shop immediately.And it will probably remain open until that day Today is Friday the 19thSome people on social media said Walmart will reopen its doors today, but the exact time is not known.

read between comments Nuevo Laredo Sales GroupIt is said that they were one and the same store employeewho would have warned Walmart will be under maintenance From Thursday to Friday.

,it they close at 8:00 pmThey didn’t let anyone in anymore and they were just pushing people in because the power was about to go out, they were having problems and the guard said they would do immediate maintenance” said a customer at the store.

The news of shop closure spread uneasiness among consumers.

,I was in the store yesterday and so was the staff He took us out ‘immediately’ Because something in the transformer or light plant malfunctioned and Walmart was about to lose power, I believe they are repairing it” said one customer.

Whereas Nuevo Laredo Walmart is closed, people are expected to go to other businesses in the surrounding area The store opened its doors again In the next few hours or during this weekend.