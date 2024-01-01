They report intense anger towards Rafa Marquez at Barcelona. TUDN La Liga

And some words the Mexican has spoken on that subject have caused irritation in the Barça team.

According to the Catalan newspaper Sport, “His words, which quickly reached the sporting and institutional leadership, were not liked at all.” In fact, there was a lot of anger among some of the people running around in the unit. “They do not understand that Márquez, with his experience, entered the field immediately after Xavi announced his departure to Barça,” said a note published this Monday.

“They see it as an inappropriate and clumsy gesture, which does not bring any benefit to all the rarefied atmosphere that exists in the unit,” says the same medium, who adds that Rafa Márquez has asked the club to address this issue in future conferences. Have committed not to talk. Of press.

“I will continue to prepare, obviously, I am very happy with the work I am doing with the boys. It is part of the process and if it is to happen to me it will come at the right time,” Marquez began by saying.

The Mexican was asked at a press conference, “And if it comes, will you be happy?” “Who wouldn’t, right? But the most important thing is to keep preparing because this is my second season as a coach here. If that moment comes, prepare.” Conclude by saying “You can’t say no to an opportunity like this. And if it comes, I’ll try to be available and do my best.”

