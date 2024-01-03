They reveal the item and the explosive note that Mourinho left for Roma after feeling betrayed: “When they are men…”

2024-02-06



jose mourinho thrown out of Rome After a poor season of results and now he is in a period of rest while he finds a new club to manage.

From the Italian they point to his departure and the betrayal on the part of the players of his replacement Daniele De Rossi SpecialThey have shown change by winning the last three games. march of mourinho According to , has been violent and they have revealed that Moussa has left a bitter memory in the locker of Lorenzo Pellegrini, captain of the ‘Giallorossi’. Il Messagero,

Jose left the ring after becoming champion Conference League in 2022Also left an explosive note which said: “When they are men, they will return it to me.” The Italian newspaper reported, “Jose left the ring given to him by the players after becoming champion of the Conference League, inside Pellegrini’s locker.”

with this, mourinho He makes it clear that he felt betrayed by the players and even more so by captain Pellegrini, making him responsible for his departure.

-Pellegrini’s reaction-