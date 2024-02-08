They reveal the reasons why James Rodriguez left Sao Paulo

colombians abroad

James Rodriguez.

picture: Saopaulofc.net



By: football editorial

February 8, 2024, 10:08 am M.



james rodriguez He has already made clear his position about leaving São Paulo and the club will not stop the Colombian Ten, who is only waiting for peace and security to look for another team to play for.

The name of the midfielder is on everyone’s lips and in Brazil they keep analyzing how James’ time was in the Sao Paulo team, but now, they have revealed the true reasons why the Colombian player decided to leave. Will be.

The media ‘Globo Esporte’ assured that one of the main reasons that James had to make the final decision was that he had many situations in these months when he wore the tricolor, one of them, were the decisions of the technicians. He claims that there was friction with Dorival Jr. and that he expected some changes with Thiago Carpini.

,Relations with the Dorival Junior Committee were not good. The midfielder was unhappy to be substituted at half-time in the classic match against Palmeiras at the Allianz Parque. At the time, São Paulo was losing 3–0, but the match would end 5–0″, reference ‘Globo Esporte’.

However, James was looking for another change of scenery alongside Thiago Carpini, but being told by the coach that he was going to be a substitute against Palmeiras angered James, who did not feel valued and did not make the trip. of.

“He was on the verge of being left on the bench against Palmeiras in Belo Horizonte on Sunday. James refused to travel as an unrelated athlete, “Which caused embarrassment because injured people like Rodrigo Nestor also accompanied the delegation,” the Brazilian media quoted.

Sao Paulo’s potential debt

Although it has not been confirmed by the club, ‘Globo Esporte’ assures that the financial debt of James Rodríguez could also be one of the factors that forced them to take the decision and that they end their relationship in the best possible way. To work by consensus. ,

“James gave up everything he had received until the end of the contract in June 2025, which was close to R$16 million, but the footballer demanded the amount owed to São Paulo: he wants to receive 2 million euros (about R calculates a value of $10.6 million), something that has not been confirmed by the club”, ‘Globo Esporte’ concluded.

For now, James Rodríguez is starting to analyze his future and once his relationship officially ends, the player will think about offers such as Besiktas and Real Salt Lake, who have recently shown interest.