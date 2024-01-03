Shakira praises Salma Hayek’s ultra sexy dance in viral video

Famous singer Shakira recently extended her support to Salma Hayek by validating a viral video highlighting the actress’ dancing talent. Shakira left a glowing comment expressing pride in Salma’s performance and highlighting the importance of Latin American diversity. In record time, the post received over 365,000 likes, even receiving support from Jessica Alba. Shakira left a glowing comment expressing pride in Salma Hayek’s portrayal And the importance of Latin American diversity was emphasized. In record time, the post received over 365,000 likes, even receiving a nod of approval from Jessica Alba.

Salma Hayek surprises Shakira

On February 2, Salma Hayek reserved a touching surprise for Shakira’s 47th birthday. Through a hilarious video, the Mexican actress imitates Shakira’s famous choreography on the treadmill, with the iconic title “Hips don’t lie.” The gesture shows his gratitude to the Colombian singer for his many musical contributions over the years.

Salma Hayek sent lovely wishes to Shakira on her birthday and said: “Happy Birthday Queen Shakira, you are a goddess of music. Thanks for your music. , The video shows Salma Hayek energetically shaking her hips on a treadmill, recreating the famous music video “Hips Don’t Lie” in tribute to her singer friend.

With a dose of humour, the actress mimics the hair, hip and arm movements of singer Shakira, who is known for her dancing skills and hip swing. she jokes by adding : “Warning: If you do not have Latin or Arabic blood, do not try this at home,” In your Instagram post. Surprisingly, two hours after the video was posted online, It has already received over 3,660,000 views and nearly 4,000 comments, One of which particularly attracted attention: “Salma, you are amazing. Proud to be Latin!!! We love you”, signed by “Queen Shakira” herself.

Famous Salma Hayek: An Inspirational Journey

Born in Coatzacoalcos, Mexico in 1966, Salma Hayek grew up in a family with diverse backgroundsHis father was Lebanese and mother Spanish. Despite studying international relations in Mexico, his career led him towards the world of theater in the late 1980s. Her debut in the soap opera Teresa in 1989 marked the beginning of a promising career. After moving to Los Angeles she experienced Notable rise in Hollywood, starring in films such as “Time Code,” “Bandidas” and “Frida.”

On 2 February 2024, Salma Hayek paid tribute to singer Shakira through a special video while celebrating her 47th birthday. Salma Hayek celebrated her 57th birthday on September 2, 2023. Marking an extraordinary cinematographic career and remaining a fascinating symbol of the seventh art. Despite her success, she remains humble and recognizes the talent of other female artists.