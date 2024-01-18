They revoked the full freedom of Major Adrián de Gouveia less than a month after his release





In an unexpected turn, the court in charge of aviation chief Adrian de Gouveia’s case has revoked the measure of full freedom granted to him on December 27. The officer, who was released last month, was recaptured last Tuesday and appeared before justice this Thursday, January 18.

lapatilla.com

The decision to revoke de Gouveia’s full independence has caused surprise and speculation in public opinion. No details have been given yet about the reasons behind this drastic measure. The aviation chief got freedom on December 27 after spending five years in jail.

Following his recapture, the court re-designated the Ramo Verde military prison as a detention center.

See more