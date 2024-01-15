They say the last goodbye to Puma Chávez in the port of Veracruz

Diego Chavez was ostracized by friends and family port of veracruz A few days later he lost his life in a car accident.

Former players of teams like Veracruz, Necaxa, Toluca and Juarez In Mexico he was accompanied by all those who had seen him at his football beginnings Red shark.

First of all everyone gathered in the colony Ejido Primero de Mayo NorthWhere tributes were paid to him on Irene Garcia Street outside the sports complex. los pinitos, A mural was painted in honor of cougarWhere he is seen wearing a Red Sharks shirt, the team with which he debuted in 2015.

“He grew up here and when he came to visit he spent the night in this house, he had his parties here, he celebrated his birthday on May 11 with all his people, his friends, his family was always the priority, he was simple “He was never angry at fame,” the player’s family said.

flares And the songs accompanied that moment, just like a football game where cougar He always gave his all. Later the neighbors and even part of them lifted the coffin and carried it to the garden shrine where it would rest forever.

There, as it happened all day long, cougar He received applause and cheers from those who had fired him last time and who had enjoyed his performance as a professional player.