The Devil Wears Prada sequel: The second part went unnoticed

Devil Wears Prada Resonates for many as one of these fashion movies (Re)watching is most enjoyable, without ever getting tired of them. Released in 2006, the film directed by David Frankel starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt is being watched extensively on streaming platforms. Netflix, If fans have long asked for a sequel to the adventures of Andrea, Emily, and Miranda, they may have overlooked one important detail: the sequel already exists.

The Devil Wears Prada Sequel

Fans of the film know that it is based on a novel written by Lauren Weisberger Published in 2003. The author is at the heart of this story that has become iconic: Andrea Sachs, a young journalist full of ambition, gets “the job that all women dream of having”, namely assistant-in-chief of Runway magazine to ruthless editor Miranda Priestly. At first she was lost in this dream world, but surrounded by difficulties, Andrea eventually came to like it and excelled in her profession. A professional success that soon overshadows his personal life.

Although the film ends on a good note, Andrea manages to find a position that suits her professionally and personally, it still leaves many questions unanswered. What will happen to Andrea after she leaves Runway Tornado? Will she get back together with her partner Nate and will their story last longer? Did she remain friends with her arrogant co-worker Emily? There are a lot of questions that Lauren Weisberger answers in part two, changed into prada, If many people don’t know it, it is actually a sequel to the first volume.

Should we expect a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada in cinemas?

Released in 2014, years after the first novel, this sequel went unnoticed, despite the unprecedented success of the first part. If it wasn’t met with the same enthusiasm, the sequel does indeed exist and could even serve as a solid base for a potential second film. Actresses Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt still need to be ready to reprise their iconic roles and a director should take charge of this huge, highly anticipated project.