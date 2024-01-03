This airline will start direct flights between Miami and Europe

The airline Air Serbia has two new long-haul aircraft in its projects this spring.

Your next nonstop destination in the United States from Belgrade will be Miami International Airport. One reason is that Miami is the company’s largest unserved market.

This would allow Floridians access to Europe and the Balkans, and could also be another route to Israel.

Serbian Ambassador to the United States Marko Djuric paid an official visit to Miami in late January. On January 28, he met with Ralph Cutty, executive director of the Miami-Dade Aviation Department.

“I think it’ll happen this year,” Juric said in an interview with the Miami Herald. If the airline gets new long-haul planes by April, a flight to Miami could be added much sooner, the diplomat said, without giving a date.

Direct flights Miami-Serbia

Air Serbia flies to 83 destinations, 65 of which are in Europe. Serbia’s capital, Belgrade, is considered an important center of Eastern Europe.

From the capital you can fly non-stop from Belgrade to the United States, Europe, Russia, China and the Middle East. It has flights to all of the Balkans and non-stop flights to Greece, Budapest and Romania.

It has connections with the United States only through John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. The new air service from Miami is expected to begin with two or three weekly flights.

Miami has a large Jewish community, which has significant potential to unleash this activity. About 50,000 Serbo-Americans live in Florida and there are eight churches. The second reason is the large number of people traveling to Israel.

On the other hand, the Serbian government and the United States have close relations. For example, Americans do not need a visa to visit that country. Also, the United States has become Serbia’s largest supplier, especially in the technology sector.

The airline is in the final stages of business, although there is no date, the Serbian government is ready to make flights a reality soon.



