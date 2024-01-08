This classic Mustang was a 2005 Honda Accord. Its owner sells it as “Missouri’s most reliable Ford.”

January 8, 2024, 12:34 – Updated January 8, 2024, 16:46

A classic car fan in Missouri, United States, converted one honda accord 2005 one in 1965 mustangand now ask 15 thousand dollars for him i facebook marketplace, The seller describes the car as “Missouri’s most reliable Ford” and “the most attractive Honda.”

Originally, this car was built on the chassis and drivetrain of the 2005 Accord, which means it is equipped with the popular K24 naturally aspirated 2.4-litre four-cylinder engine From a Japanese firm, coupled with a automatic transmission.





Although it does not appear that any engine modifications were made to achieve more power, the spec listing mentions that the car ran on four-wheel coil spring suspension and was fitted with new brake calipers and discs.

The owner doesn’t reveal much about the work done on the custom body, however, it mimics the design of the original 1965 Mustang very well. Inside, things were kept somewhat the same, although the rear seats were removed and there is an infotainment screen in the center of the dashboard, which is not original. The door panels were also modified to resemble those of the classic Mustang.