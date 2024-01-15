This dress designed by Angelina Jolie was seen on the red carpet of the Oscars

From actress to director, style icon to stylist… Angelina Jolie keeps exploring new creative horizons. For the first time, one of the creations from its partner fashion brand Atelier Jolie, launched last May, was worn on the red carpet. And not just anyone, but Oscar! The actress actually produced writer Suleika Jaoud along with her husband, singer-songwriter Jon Batiste, who was nominated in the Best Original Song category for their piece in the documentary American Symphony.

A creation in collaboration with artist Chase Guest

The dress, a golden, pleated piece made from recycled silk, is both elegant and contemporary. What particularly caught the attention was the reverse of the coin, which bore the image of John Batiste conducting an orchestra. “This dress was designed by the one and only Angelina Jolie. “This is her first time designing a dress for the red carpet and she invited the brilliant artist Chase Guest to paint a canvas on the back,” Suleika Jaoud told a Canadian channel. Suleika Joud’s appearance on the Oscars red carpet wasn’t the only tribute to Angelina Jolie. Actress Sydney Sweeney chose a satin dress with a plunging neckline, which is none other than the dress worn by Angelina Jolie at the 2004 Oscars.